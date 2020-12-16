Advertisement
Man stabbed in west Edmonton, police searching for suspect
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 4:23PM MST
A man was stabbed in the area of Stony Plain Road and 157 Street on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in west Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
The man was stabbed during in an altercation at approximately 2:45 p.m. and went into a business in the area of 157 Street and Stony Plain Road to ask for medical help, police said.
Officers performed CPR before the man was taken to hospital. He’s in stable condition.
Police are searching for the person who stabbed him.
