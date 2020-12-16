EDMONTON -- A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in west Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

The man was stabbed during in an altercation at approximately 2:45 p.m. and went into a business in the area of 157 Street and Stony Plain Road to ask for medical help, police said.

Officers performed CPR before the man was taken to hospital. He’s in stable condition.

Police are searching for the person who stabbed him.

More to come…