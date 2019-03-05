Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man stabbed near Whyte Avenue
Edmonton police responded to a stabbing near Whyte Avenue on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at approximately 9:25 p.m.
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 10:56PM MST
A man suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed near Whyte Avenue Tuesday night.
EPS responded to the area of 109 Street and 87 Avenue at approximately 9:25 p.m. after a report of a stabbing.
The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not made an arrest.