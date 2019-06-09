Police say a man is in stable condition after he was stabbed outside a gas station in west Edmonton Saturday evening.

The incident happed around 8:30 p.m. at the Esso at 15710 Stony Plain Road.

Witnesses followed the male suspect to a home several blocks away, near 158 Street and 102 Avenue, where police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Edmonton Police Service said it is not looking for any other suspects.