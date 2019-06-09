Man stabbed outside west end Esso
Police were called to an Esso on Stony Plain Road after a man was stabbed there around 8:30 p.m. on June 8, 2019.
Published Sunday, June 9, 2019 9:41AM MDT
Police say a man is in stable condition after he was stabbed outside a gas station in west Edmonton Saturday evening.
The incident happed around 8:30 p.m. at the Esso at 15710 Stony Plain Road.
Witnesses followed the male suspect to a home several blocks away, near 158 Street and 102 Avenue, where police were able to take him into custody without incident.
Edmonton Police Service said it is not looking for any other suspects.