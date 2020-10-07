EDMONTON -- A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after he was stabbed several times northwest of downtown Edmonton, and police are searching for a suspect who may be his son.



It happened around 9:30 p.m. in an apartment complex near 132 Street and 114 Avenue.



The injured man made it to a nearby convenience store for help, where witness Bill Aylwin and others tried to help.



“I thought, it’s not Halloween and he’s covered in blood. So I raced out of the vehicle and the other guy phoned 911 and I phoned 911, and he’s covered in blood and it looks like he’s been stabbed in the forehead and in the head,” Aylwin said at the scene.



Alywin said he attempted to keep the victim calm and conscious until police and paramedics arrived.



“He said to me ‘my son stabbed me! My son stabbed me!’” Alywin said. “I hope he makes it. When they put him on the stretcher he moved his hand so I think he’ll make it. It’s sad these things are happening.”



Police escorted the ambulance to hospital, while other officers surrounded an apartment complex across Groat Road.



Officers searched the building, but did not find a suspect.



Sgt. Murray Burke said the victim was expected to survive his injuries.



“Suspect is not located at this time and there’s no real risk to the public. They’re known to each other, but other than that we’re still trying to figure that (relation) out,” Sgt Burke said at the scene.



Burke said he wasn’t able to provide an exact suspect description but police were holding the apartment suite and speaking with the victim as part of the investigation.