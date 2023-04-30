Man stabs 2 people downtown, shot by officer: EPS

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer shot a man who police say stabbed two people in downtown Edmonton Saturday.

On April 29 around 9:20 p.m., Edmonton police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 101 Street and 103A Avenue. Police were told that multiple people had been stabbed.

"Upon arrival, responding officers located an injured man and woman and a suspect brandishing a knife," said EPS in a news release. "The suspect would not comply with police direction and an officer subsequently discharged their firearm and struck the suspect.

"The male sustained serious injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics where he remains."

The woman who was stabbed sustained critical injuries, according to police. The man who was stabbed is in serious, but stable condition.

The officers who responded to the scene did not suffer any injuries.

It is not known if the victims and the attacker knew each other, added EPS.