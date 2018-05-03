A man stole a white Pontiac Grand Prix in front of witnesses and then crashed into a truck shortly after Thursday morning, Edmonton police said.

EPS said the driver in the stolen vehicle ran a red light and hit a truck in the area of 50 Street and 121 Avenue at about 11 a.m.

The truck went off the street and smashed into an electricity box, causing the nearby traffic lights to lose power.

At one point, the female passenger was pinned underneath the vehicle and was rescued by emergency crews according to police.

Both the driver and passenger suffered upper body injuries.

EPS does not know the extent of the suspect’s injuries.

“Alcohol is unknown but there was a high-rate of speed from the white Grand Prix going westbound on 121 Avenue. Significant high-rate of speed, how much I can’t tell you,” Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonk said.

The suspect attempted to flee the collision scene and steal a second vehicle, but witnesses stopped him and held him down until police arrived, EPS said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Police said charges are pending.