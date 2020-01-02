EDMONTON -- Investigators are searching for a man who stole a truck with two children still inside in Beaumont, then abandoned the vehicle as police gave chase.

The theft occurred the morning of Sunday, Dec. 29.

Officers received a 911 call that a truck parked and idling on 60 Street was stolen with two children, ages 7 and 9, still inside.

The man abandoned the truck less than 10 minutes later on Township Road 510 and fled on foot.

The children were not injured and made it safely home.

A police dog unit was called in to search for the man and initially established a track, but was ultimately unable to find him.

Police are releasing a composite drawing of the man in hopes the public will recognize him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.