EDMONTON -- A search-and-rescue mission is underway in central Alberta for an Edmonton-area man who didn't return home on Saturday.

Family say Keith Morris, 45, left a cabin they were staying at in Nordegg around 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 to go hiking or cross country skiing in an area west of the town.

He was supposed to return by 3 p.m. and has not been heard from.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures dropped overnight to -22 C.

Several neighbouring RCMP detachments are helping in the search effort.

Morris left the cabin in a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with an Alberta plate BYW161. He was wearing winter clothing, including a black puffy jacket and a black-and-grey toque.

He is white, 5'10" tall, slender, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Rocky Mountain RCMP at 403-845-2881.