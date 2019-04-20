Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man struck by train in Wetaskiwin
Published Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:05PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, April 20, 2019 9:11PM MDT
A 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a train in Wetaskiwin Saturday afternoon.
Police say the man was hit by the train while on his bicycle in the area of 49 Street and 47 Avenue just before 5 p.m.
The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to an Edmonton hospital by STARS.
RCMP are currently working with CN Rail while they investigate the collision.