Man struck on marked northeast Edmonton crosswalk
A man suffered minor injuries after he was hit on a marked northeast Edmonton crosswalk on Saturday, September 1, 2018.
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 10:28AM MDT
A man is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on a marked northeast Edmonton crosswalk Saturday night.
The pedestrian was hit in the area of 118 Avenue and 34 Street after 10 p.m.
He suffered minor injuries, police said.
EPS closed the eastbound lanes of 118 Avenue while they investigated the collision.