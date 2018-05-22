One of the men at the centre of a multi-million dollar lawsuit from an Edmonton car dealership has shared his side of the story, and says the dealership was aware of what he was doing.

Calvin Mirbach is at the top of the list of people and companies being sued by Capital Dodge. The original lawsuit claims Mirbach fraudulently obtained ownership papers for new vehicles.

READ/WATCH: Court docs claim vehicle fraud involving more than 100 vehicles

On Friday, Mirbach responded through an affidavit, and said he had a desk inside the dealership, and he was authorized to do business there. He also said ownership documents or NVIS forms were provided to him with approval from the general manager.

“There is absolutely no fraud incurred by either myself or 2075868 Alberta Ltd. as all business that was conducted was done fully and open with the authorization of Capital’s management,” the affidavit states.

Mirbach said he paid Capital Dodge more than $4 million for new vehicles included in the original lawsuit.

His affidavit also includes photocopies of cheques made out to an Angelo Tagliamonte – named in the affidavit as the general manager of the dealership. Tagliamonte is also named as the GM on the dealership’s website.

Mirbach claims the cheques were commissions, and more than $76,000 was paid to Tagliamonte, in exchange for their continued business relationship.

CTV News reached out to Tagliamonte and the lawyer representing the dealership and its parent company over the claims included in the affidavit, and they had not responded as of Tuesday afternoon.

The civil court proceedings over the disputed ownership of the vehicles will reconvene later in the week.

With files from David Ewasuk