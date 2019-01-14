Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man suffering minor injuries after being hit by truck
One person was taken to hospital after a truck struck a pedestrian on Monday morning. (EVAN KLIPPENSTEIN/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 8:48AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 11:11AM MST
Emergency responders treated and took a man to hospital after he was hit by a truck Monday morning.
Officers responded to a collision at 7:55 a.m. in the area of 158 Street and 100 Avenue.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officers closed the area to motorists while investigators were on scene. The investigation remains ongoing.