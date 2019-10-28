EDMONTON -- A man has serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot in southwest Edmonton on Monday.

Police were called to help EMS after an assault at an apartment building near 111 Street and Saddleback Road at 3:07 p.m.

A 20-year-old man, who was found in the parking lot of Heatherridge Estates Apartments, was treated and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police told CTV News Edmonton earlier in the afternoon he had suffered an injury to the head.

A suspect fled the scene, but police have not released either suspect or vehicle descriptions.

Police say there is no danger to the public. However, Heatherridge residents may not immediately be able to reenter their building.

Police are asking those with information about the shooting to contact them at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.