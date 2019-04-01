

CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for a suspect after a man suffered serious facial injuries as a result of an assault in Jasper.

The assault happened around 12:30 a.m. on Mar. 30 outside the Royal Canadian Legion.

A number of witnesses told police that the 36-year-old victim was hit in the face with a glass and then thrown on the ground and kicked by an unknown man.

Police say the attack was unprovoked, and not the result of a previous altercation.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30-years-old, 6’0” and well-built, bald and with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a light grey hoodie, a black pea coat, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.