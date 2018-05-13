Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash on Yellowhead
EPS said a motorcycle crashed on the merge ramp from Anthony Henday Dr. onto Yellowhead Tr. on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Published Sunday, May 13, 2018 10:04AM MDT
A 25-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in west Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man was travelling north on 184 Street and lost control of the motorcycle as he attempted to enter the eastbound Yellowhead ramp at approximately 3:15 p.m. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and landed on the eastbound Yellowhead lanes.
He remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
EPS believe speed was a factor in the collision.