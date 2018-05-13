A 25-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in west Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man was travelling north on 184 Street and lost control of the motorcycle as he attempted to enter the eastbound Yellowhead ramp at approximately 3:15 p.m. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and landed on the eastbound Yellowhead lanes.

He remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS believe speed was a factor in the collision.