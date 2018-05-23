ALERT said an Edmonton man had been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting two children he reportedly looked after.

Gerald Kenneth Steed, 50, was arrested by ALERT investigators on May 18, 2018.

It’s alleged he sexually assaulted two young children that were known to him in two separate cases. ALERT said he was described as a family friend of the victims, who was often asked to babysit them.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is investigating, and currently looking into whether there are more victims in Edmonton. Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police.

Details on the alleged offences were first brought to the attention of police in early May, ALERT said, and the ICE Unit, Edmonton police and the Zebra Centre for Child Protection were involved in the investigation.

The alleged offences date back more than a year, and it’s believed the victims were sexually assaulted a number of times.

Steed is still in custody, he has been charged with a single count of possession of child pornography, and two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and making child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.