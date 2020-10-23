Advertisement
Man taken to hospital after early morning shooting: police
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 6:05AM MDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 10:28AM MDT
Police responded to an incident at the Drummond apartment building on Oct. 23, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported shooting inside an Edmonton apartment building Friday morning.
Police responded to reports of gunshots inside the Drummond building at 9108 127 Ave.
EPS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton that the investigation is continuing.
Police do not have a suspect in custody.
RELATED IMAGES