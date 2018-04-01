A garage fire in Fort Saskatchewan sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Sunday afternoon.

Three fire departments responded to the fire at Range Road 224 and Lameroux Road at 1:38 p.m. Firefighters said the garage was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

The detached garage was completely destroyed by the blaze, and the house suffered some melting due to the heat.

Twenty-two firefighters battled the blaze, which presented a challenge during the one hour it took to get it under control.

“It’s a little bit tough getting down in there, and the driveway is getting a little soft now with the bigger trucks but certainly it’s a bit of a challenge,” Sturgeon County Fire Chief Pat Mahoney said.

A man was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with serious injuries.