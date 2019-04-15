Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man taken to hospital after house fire in southeast Edmonton
One man is in hospital after a fire in this southeast Edmonton home Monday night.
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 11:00PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 11:04PM MDT
A man was taken to hospital after a house fire in southeast Edmonton Monday night.
Crews were called to a fire in the area of 20 Avenue and 49A Street at approximately 10 p.m.
The condition of the victim is unknown, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said.
Crews are working to get the fire under control.