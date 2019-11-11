EDMONTON -- A man was injured in northeast Edmonton after he was assaulted by three people on Monday night.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 5:15 p.m., an Edmonton Police Service inspector told CTV News Edmonton on scene.

Officers carrying long guns were seen outside a complex at 7010 149 Avenue.

Police say three people, one of whom was known to the man, assaulted the victim, bluntly striking him with a machete. A firearm was allegedly discharged, but no one was struck, according to police.

Charges are pending against a 26-year-old woman who was arrested at the scene.