EDMONTON -- A 67-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was reportedly hit by a truck while riding his power-assisted scooter near Edmonton's downtown Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the man was travelling west on the sidewalk of 107 Avenue near 109 Street when he was struck by a dark grey Ford F-150 truck that was turning into an alleyway.

It's reported that the woman who was driving stopped the truck, got out and checked out the scene.

She then returned to the truck and fled the scene northbound on 109 Street, Edmonton police said.

The man was treated by paramedics then taken to hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

The woman is described as:

White

30 to 40 years old

Long blonde hair worn in a ponytail

Wearing a grey sweater at the time

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.