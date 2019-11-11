Man taken to hospital after shooting in northeast Edmonton, police searching for shooter
Several police officers are outside a northeast Edmonton apartment complex Monday night. Nov. 11, 2019. (CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 6:17PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 7:36PM MST
EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a shooter after a man was injured in northeast Edmonton Monday night.
He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 5:15 p.m., EPS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Officers carrying long guns could be seen outside a complex at 7010 149 Avenue.
EPS confirmed no arrests had been made and officers were working to make the “active scene” safe at 6:20 p.m.
A tactical response team and EMS also responded.
Earlier Monday, another man was injured in an incident involving a firearm in the area of 88 Street and 128 Avenue. Police said there were no indications the events were related.
This is a breaking news story and updates will be posted as they become available.