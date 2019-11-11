EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a shooter after a man was injured in northeast Edmonton Monday night.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries around 5:15 p.m., EPS confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Officers carrying long guns could be seen outside a complex at 7010 149 Avenue.

EPS confirmed no arrests had been made and officers were working to make the “active scene” safe at 6:20 p.m.

A tactical response team and EMS also responded.

Earlier Monday, another man was injured in an incident involving a firearm in the area of 88 Street and 128 Avenue. Police said there were no indications the events were related.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be posted as they become available.