    • Man thrown through Sherwood Park bar window after argument: RCMP

    Rosie's in the Park. (Source: Google) Rosie's in the Park. (Source: Google)
    Police are looking for a person who threw a man through the window of a Sherwood Park bar earlier this month.

    Mounties say the victim got into a verbal altercation with his attacker around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 13 outside Rosie's In the Park bar.

    He was attacked and thrown through the window, causing lacerations to several parts of his body, RCMP said.

    He was taken to hospital and later released.

    Police are looking for a person with a light complexion, dark hair and eyes, and brush-cut dark hair.

    They did not say what gender the attacker was, but added they were wearing a black jacket, dark pants, runners and a dark hat.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

