Hours after police were called to a north Edmonton home to investigate a shooting, three people were removed from the home.

Officers were called to the area of 76 Street and 127 Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday after a shooting was reported. CTV News has learned a wounded man had sought help at a nearby business.

Police arrived to find an injured 40-year-old man. He was treated on the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The home where the shooting reportedly took place was surrounded, and the EPS Tactical Unit and a negotiator were called in.

A woman came out of the house at about 9:15 a.m., and she was arrested. Police believed there are a number of people inside the home, but it wasn’t clear how many.

After 3 p.m., the standoff had ended when another woman and a man were also removed from the home and police had searched to confirm no others were inside.