EDMONTON -- Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found unresponsive while in Edmonton police custody.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, officers were called to a disturbance at a commercial property near 117 Street and Kingsway Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they learned that the 38-year-old man in question had already left the property.

They got a call from the same location around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday that the man had returned, and was causing another disturbance.

Police arrested and handcuffed the man, put him in the back of a patrol wagon and took him to EPS headquarters.

According to an EPS spokesperson, when the wagon arrived in the underground garage, officers found the man unresponsive and not breathing. A paramedic was called to the scene immediately, and was able to establish a pulse. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified, and is investigating the incidents leading up to the man being hospitalized.

ASIRT is called in any time an incident involving police leads to the use of force, serious injury or death.