EDMONTON -- A man who was wanted for attempted murder in connection to an Edmonton shooting was arrested in Saskatchewan over the weekend during a fentanyl bust.

Hanad Mohamed Farah, 29, and four others from the Alberta capital city were arrested by Regina police on March 14.

Farah was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder after a bouncer at Edmonton's Alibi Ultra Lounge was shot on Dec. 2, 2018.

Edmonton Police Service did not say what charges he faces in relation to the 2018 shooting.

Farrah is still in police custody in Regina but will be transferred to Alberta.

Police seized about 450 grams of fentanyl, $11,000 in Canadian cash and a stolen .45 caliber handgun during the warranted search.

The others arrested – Mohamed Hassan, 33, Omar Issak, 33, Daineol Johnson, 31, and Hassan Salad, 23 – face a variety of charges related to possession of a controlled substance for trafficking and possession of a firearm.