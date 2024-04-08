EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man wanted after Saddle Lake break-in, kidnapping

    Alberta RCMP released this photo of Conrad Edward Cardinal on April 8, 2024, in connection with a break-in and abduction in Saddle Lake the night before. (Source: Alberta RCMP) Alberta RCMP released this photo of Conrad Edward Cardinal on April 8, 2024, in connection with a break-in and abduction in Saddle Lake the night before. (Source: Alberta RCMP)

    A 49-year-old woman was kidnapped from a home on Saddle Lake, a First Nations community northeast of Edmonton, Sunday evening, police say.

    She was missing for several hours before being found "safe."

    Sometime before 10 p.m., Saddle Lake resident Conrad Cardinal is believed to have broken into the home and assaulted a couple before forcibly abducting one of the victims, a 49-year-old woman.

    Cardinal reportedly fled the scene with a school bus, which he took from the residence.

    Police found the bus abandoned a few hours later and the woman sometime before 7 a.m. Monday. Her alleged kidnapper was still at large at that time.

    Cardinal, 37, has black hair and brown eyes and stands 5'7" and weighs 150 pounds. Mounties called him violent and dangerous.

    He has ties throughout eastern Alberta, Saddle Lake and St. Paul.

    Anyone with information about his location was asked to call 911 immediately, St. Paul RCMP or Crime Stoppers. 

