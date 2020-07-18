EDMONTON -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to stab three people Saturday morning.

Members were called at approximately 9:45 a.m. to the area of 151 Avenue and 93 Street after reports of a man trying to stab people.

The suspect was confronted by the first victim after he broke a window in the victim's home.

The suspectthen attempted to stab the complainant and fled down the street, where he allegedly attacked and stabbed a man on his front lawn.

It was then reported he tried to stab a third person after he was seen vandalizing vehicles on the street.

The suspect fled the area on a skateboard.

He is described as a white male, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, blue bandana around his faceand was carrying a camouflage-style backpack.

Police continue searching for the man and are asking people in the area to be on the lookout, and call police with information about his whereabouts.

He should not be approached as he’s considered to be dangerous, say police.

The man was last seen in the area of 88 Street and 137 Avenue and anyone who sees him are asked to call police at 780-423-4567.