Man wanted by Edmonton police arrested in Sask.
Abdi Kafor Muhamud Hirsi, 32, is wanted on outstanding warrants for firearm-related offences, Edmonton police said. Provided.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:08PM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 12:35PM MST
A man wanted by Edmonton police on kidnapping and weapons charges was arrested on Monday in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Moose Jaw Police Service arrested Ahmed Jibril Osman near a business in the 0 block of Thatcher Drive East Sunday afternoon.
Abdi Kafor Mahamud Hirsi was arrested early Monday morning at a South Hill apartment building. A nation-wide arrest warrant had been issued for Hirsi related to previous charges out of Edmonton including kidnapping and firearms.
EPS had previously warned the public not to approach Hirsi if he was seen.
A restricted handgun was found in the Moose Jaw apartment where Hirsi was arrested.
Osman was taken into custody and scheduled to attend court on Monday.
Hirsi was scheduled to appear in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Tuesday to face the firearm charges related to the weapon found in his suite.
He will then return to Edmonton to face the other charges.