Man wanted for 2 homicides arrested, charged
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 4:20PM MDT
A photo of Montana Houle who Edmonton police believe is responsible for two homicides (Source: EPS)
EDMONTON -- A man wanted in connection to two central Edmonton homicides was arrested on Tuesday.
Montana Houle, 21, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder after Deng Malith Deng and Trevor Waskahat were killed in August 2020 and June 2021, respectively.
Police had asked for the public's help to find Houle on June 24.