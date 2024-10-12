EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man wanted for allegedly impersonating customer to steal $11K in goods

    RCMP are looking for this man, who they believe impersonated a customer to steal $11,000 worth of good from a shipping supply company. (Supplied) RCMP are looking for this man, who they believe impersonated a customer to steal $11,000 worth of good from a shipping supply company. (Supplied)
    RCMP are asking the public for help finding a man accused of fraud.

    On Sept. 25, St. Albert RCMP received a complaint from a local shipping company. The company said a man came in pretending to be an existing customer.

    The man allegedly used that customer's account and credit card on file to order $11,000 worth of goods.

    The man later picked up the goods in an older model white Chevrolet Express van with an industrial roof rack and "JS Renovations Ltd." written on both sides.

    The man is described as dark skinned, with facial hair and an average build. He was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, grey pants, white socks with black sandals, and an oversized tan brimmed hat.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

