Man wanted for assault found, charged: EPS
Published Monday, October 26, 2020 1:53PM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A man sought by police has been found and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Johnathon Crane, 21, was arrested over the weekend.
Police say he faces several other charges.
Crane is accused of assaulting a woman in a west Edmonton home on Oct. 20.
Investigators asked the public’s help in locating him several days after the alleged altercation.