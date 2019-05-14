A man wanted for an armed assault against a woman in a west Edmonton home last week has turned himself in to police.

EPS said Emmanuel Kwame Amponsah, 25, assaulted a woman with a weapon after a verbal dispute on May 6.

Amponsah and the woman are known to each other, police said.

EPS issued warrants for his arrest last Friday and he turned himself in on Monday.

Amponsah was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.