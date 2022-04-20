Man wanted for groping 17-year-old girl on Edmonton bus: EPS

A suspect in a sexual assault on an ETS bus in Edmonton. (Source: EPS) A suspect in a sexual assault on an ETS bus in Edmonton. (Source: EPS)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island