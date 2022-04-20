Man wanted for groping 17-year-old girl on Edmonton bus: EPS
A 17-year-old girl was groped by a man on an Edmonton bus last November, police revealed Wednesday while asking for help to identify a suspect.
Edmonton Police Service officers responded to the sexual assault call on Nov. 2.
The teen boarded the Edmonton Transit Service bus that was travelling route #717 at 3:08 p.m. at Century Park Transit Centre, and fell asleep shortly after.
"She reportedly awoke to a male sitting next to her, talking to her and groping her," spokesperson Carolin Maran wrote in a news release.
"A fellow passenger reportedly noticed the interaction and intervened. A few stops later, the male reportedly exited the bus in the area of Allan Dr and Windermere Blvd."
A suspect in a sexual assault on an ETS bus in Edmonton. (Source: EPS)
The man is described as:
- South Asian
- 50-60 years old
- Black winter hat with ear flaps
- Black mask
- Light-coloured winter jacket with grey shoulders
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
