Man wanted for north Edmonton murder in September

Edmonton police have identified a suspect wanted for a September homicide and are looking for help finding him.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a Wednesday media release Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, is wanted for murder, arson and indignity to a body in the Sept. 1 death of Fred Kolybaba, whose body was found inside a residence at 132 Street and 133 Avenue.

Brashko is described as five-foot-four with a heavy build and maybe walking with a limp.

Police say he is known to frequent pawn shops, might be dangerous and should not be approached.

An autopsy on Sept. 7 determined the manner and cause of the 69-year-old Kolybaba's death, but police say they did not release the manner of death for investigative reasons until later in the month.

The cause of Kolybaba's death continues to be withheld.

Anyone with information about Brashko or who sees him is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.