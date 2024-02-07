EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man wanted for north Edmonton murder in September

    Edmonton police are looking for Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, who is wanted for the Sept. 1, 2023, murder of Fred Kolybaba in north Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) Edmonton police are looking for Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, who is wanted for the Sept. 1, 2023, murder of Fred Kolybaba in north Edmonton. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
    Share

    Edmonton police have identified a suspect wanted for a September homicide and are looking for help finding him.

    The Edmonton Police Service said in a Wednesday media release Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, is wanted for murder, arson and indignity to a body in the Sept. 1 death of Fred Kolybaba, whose body was found inside a residence at 132 Street and 133 Avenue.

    Brashko is described as five-foot-four with a heavy build and maybe walking with a limp.

    Police say he is known to frequent pawn shops, might be dangerous and should not be approached.

    An autopsy on Sept. 7 determined the manner and cause of the 69-year-old Kolybaba's death, but police say they did not release the manner of death for investigative reasons until later in the month.

    The cause of Kolybaba's death continues to be withheld.

    Anyone with information about Brashko or who sees him is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News