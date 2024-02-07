Man wanted for north Edmonton murder in September
Edmonton police have identified a suspect wanted for a September homicide and are looking for help finding him.
The Edmonton Police Service said in a Wednesday media release Nicholas Alexander Brashko, 44, is wanted for murder, arson and indignity to a body in the Sept. 1 death of Fred Kolybaba, whose body was found inside a residence at 132 Street and 133 Avenue.
Brashko is described as five-foot-four with a heavy build and maybe walking with a limp.
Police say he is known to frequent pawn shops, might be dangerous and should not be approached.
An autopsy on Sept. 7 determined the manner and cause of the 69-year-old Kolybaba's death, but police say they did not release the manner of death for investigative reasons until later in the month.
The cause of Kolybaba's death continues to be withheld.
Anyone with information about Brashko or who sees him is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau's Liberals devote $28M in fight against stolen car exports
The federal government is earmarking $28 million in new money to help fight the export of stolen vehicles. The government says the money will give the Canada Border Services Agency more capacity to detect and search containers with pilfered autos.
Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members
Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
Toronto Maple Leafs' captain John Tavares takes CRA to court over $8M tax dispute
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court over an $8-million tax dispute, according to court documents filed on behalf of the player.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Prince William thanks public for messages to King Charles and Kate, says they mean 'a great deal'
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife, Kate, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
Singh puts PM 'on notice' over pharmacare bill, says failure to deliver a 'deal breaker'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "on notice" that the failure to present a sufficient piece of pharmacare framework legislation by the March 1 deadline will be a supply-and-confidence deal-breaker.
Researchers say they have found the 'smoking gun' for tackling life-long allergies
For the first time, researchers have isolated a cell responsible for remembering allergies and triggering the production of the antibodies that cause the allergic reaction—a 'ground-breaking discovery' which paves the way to develop treatments that could turn off an allergic response.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary friends split $50-million lottery win
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.
-
Birds found nesting inside Saskatoon Walmart
Some unusual guests were spotted spending time at the Preston Crossing Walmart in Saskatoon — birds had been flying in and touching down on the weekend.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Bargaining between Sask. government workers and province reaches standstill
The provincial government and the Saskatchewan General Employees Union (SGEU) have reached a standstill in their negotiations.
-
Three people facing charges following home invasion in Regina
A home invasion in Regina early Tuesday morning has led to charges for three people.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
Toronto
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'I hope they have a bed for mom': Town of Whitby launches campaign to pressure province on long-promised hospital
The Town of Whitby is launching a public awareness and letter-writing campaign to pressure the province to get moving on a long-promised hospital.
-
'Racist, irresponsible and unethical': Pickering mayor slams councillor over Black History Month comments
Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe is slamming an op-ed written by a local city councillor on Black History Month as “racist, irresponsible and unethical,” and is calling on her to retract the comments.
Montreal
-
Quebec man who killed teenager in 2000 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police are investigating after the bodies of a father and son were discovered inside a Laval apartment on Wednesday.
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Three city workers were injured and two daycares were evacuated after a gas leak led to an explosion and two vehicle fires on Montreal's South Shore Wednesday.
-
Measles detected in Montreal child, public health says
A case of measles in a Montreal child was reported to officials on Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following regional transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores
Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court denies property tax exemption for $12.9M island owned by religious group
The British Columbia Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a religious group that sought a property tax exemption on its 31-acre island near Swartz Bay, B.C., arguing the island is a "place of public worship."
-
B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores
Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.
-
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.