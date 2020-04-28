EDMONTON -- A man known as "Gremlin" or "G" and who is wanted for aggravated assault in a separate incident has been named a person of interest in a Grande Prairie man's suspicious death.

The 32-year-old man was found seriously injured around midnight on April 25 near 106 Avenue and 102 Street. He died in hospital.

An autopsy will be done in Edmonton this week, and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the file.

On Tuesday, they named Telford Randall Howe a person of interest.

RCMP received warrants for Howe's arrest after two people were taken to hospital from a Whitecourt hotel room on April 16.

Around 12:45 a.m. that day, police were called to a scene off Highway 43. A 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from Medicine Hat were found with suspicious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have warrants for Howe's arrest for charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, committing an indictable offence while disguised, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

He was last believed to have been in the Grande Prairie region.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about his location to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-831-2340, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Howe should not be approached, police said, as he is considered armed and dangerous.