    • Man wanted for second-degree murder could be in Edmonton: RCMP

    Anton Grandjambe. (Supplied) Anton Grandjambe. (Supplied)

    A man charged with the second-degree murder of a northern Alberta resident could be in the capital city, police say.

    In a warning Tuesday morning, Mounties said Anton Grandjambe, 21, was "last believed to be in the Edmonton area."

    RCMP are asking for help to find him, but told the public not to approach Grandjambe as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

    Grandjambe triggered a shelter-in-place warning in Fort McKay in northern Alberta on Dec. 5 after allegedly killing 60-year-old local man Russell Shott.

    According to police, Grandjambe is 5'9" tall, weighs 163 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone who sees Grandjambe is asked to call 911 or local police. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780‐788‐4040 or Crime Stoppers.

    Fort McKay is about 430 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

