Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find a man who reportedly shot a woman with a pellet gun earlier in the week.

Officers were called to the area of 36 Avenue and Millwoods Road Tuesday, August 14, at about 11:20 a.m. for a weapons complaint – it was reported a female had been shot by an unknown male as she walked in the area.

At the scene, police found the female with non-life threatening injuries believed to be consistent with being shot by a pellet gun.

She was treated on scene and taken to hospital by paramedics. She has since been released.

The alleged suspect has been identified as Daniel Atienza, 26. Two warrants have been issued for his arrest including assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and possession of an imitation weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Atienza is described as 177.5 cm (5’10”) with a thin build.

Anyone with details on Atienza’s whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).