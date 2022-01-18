Man wanted in connection to Whyte Avenue homicide arrested

A man has been arrested and charged after a homicide on Whyte Avenue last August.

On Monday, Aug. 16, police were called to 82 Avenue and 105 Street at around 2:15 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found Andrew Bellerose, 24, in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police said an autopsy confirmed Bellerose died from a stab wound and determined his death was a homicide.

Brookes Buffalo was arrested at an Edmonton home on Tuesday after police issued a warrant last November.

He was charged with second-degree murder.