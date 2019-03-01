

CTV Edmonton





The man wanted in connection with a homicide in Edmonton on Tuesday morning has turned himself in to police in B.C.

Police were called to a home near 135 Avenue and 38 Street around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the home. EPS said the man was known to police.

An autopsy found that the 42-year-old man had died from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, Edmonton police put out a public alert for Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau, 24, calling him a suspect in the death. They said Campeau was considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

On Friday, EPS advised that Campeau had turned himself into police in Langley, B.C. that morning. He is expected to be sent back to Edmonton sometime next week.

This is Edmonton’s seventh homicide of 2019, including the officer involved death on Jan. 7.