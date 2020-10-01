EDMONTON -- A man was arrested after a 19-year-old man was shot with a shotgun last Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 107 Street and 106 Avenue just before 6 p.m. over a stolen bike, the Edmonton Police Service said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition as of Sunday.

EPS asked for the public's help to find 19-year-old Dorian Gladue-Thomas, who goes by the name of Max.

Gladue-Thomas, who was known to police before Saturday, was arrested Wednesday.

He was wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, breach of firearm possession and possession of stolen property.