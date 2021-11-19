Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run turns himself in to Edmonton police

EDMONTON -

The man Edmonton police were searching for in connection to a fatal hit-and-run last May is now in custody.

Michael Nicholas Kosch, 21, turned himself in Thursday night after the Edmonton Police Service sent out a press release asking the public to help find him.

He was charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death in connection to the death of 36-year-old Andrew McHatten on May 21 in the area of 129 Avenue and 126 Street.

A dark-coloured truck fled the scene after the crash, police said Thursday.

McHatten died on scene. An autopsy found the cause of death was a crushing injury to his chest, EPS said.