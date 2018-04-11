Edmonton police said a man who was wanted on more than 80 charges has been arrested.

Police said officers stopped a reported stolen vehicle at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 107 Avenue and 156 Street.

The driver was identified as Marcus Hatcher, 28, and he was arrested without incident.

EPS discovered Hatcher was in possession of a number of fraudulent credit card receipts and identification documents.

Hatcher already had 8 warrants and 81 outstanding charges, including possessing identity documents and fraud. Police said Wednesday that more than 60 additional charges are pending against him.

Two passengers in the same vehicle were also arrested. The male passenger was released a short time later.

The female passenger, identified as Julie Ann Desjarlais, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.