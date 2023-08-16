Man was fatally shot at Edmonton playground, police confirm

Police have confirmed a man was fatally shot in a central Edmonton playground last week.

Neighbours reported hearing gunshots around 6 p.m. on Friday in the area of Eastwood Park.

"I was just sitting in my living room here. I heard about five pops. It sounded like firecrackers, so I stood up and looked out my house window and noticed people kind of scrambling over to the park one corner area there," Dianne Helms told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

"It had dawned on me that someone actually was shot."

When emergency crews arrived,they found Travis Cardinal, 33, suffering from multiple injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday found that Cardinal died of multiple gunshot wounds.

His death has been deemed a homicide.

Anyone with information about Cardinal's death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.