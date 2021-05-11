EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing Parkland County Mounties.

Police say they found Wayne Parsons, 38, sleeping in a parked vehicle Monday evening near the Acheson Industrial area.

The vehicle had been used to flee northern Alberta RCMP in Slave Lake earlier that day, police said.

Parsons is accused of driving away from Parkland County Mounties, as well, and running away into a wooded area.

He was eventually arrested, and allegedly found with break-and-enter tools, a can of bear spray and methamphetamine.

He faces five charges and is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on May 12.