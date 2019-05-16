The man who killed an elderly couple after a random break-in in 2016 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kyle Edward Roberts broke into the home of Joao and Maria Nascimento north of downtown Edmonton and stabbed them to death with a kitchen knife stolen from a nearby home.

Roberts was initially charged with first-degree murder, but later pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

During the trial, the crown said Roberts was in a substance induced psychosis at the time of the killings but that “appeared to be aware that he was killing real people.”

The crown asked for a 20-year sentence, while the defence wanted 12 to 14 years.

The judge decided on 15 years for each manslaughter charge and 10 years for the break and enter. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Roberts has already served just over four years. He asked to serve the remainder of his sentence at Drumheller Institution or Bowden Institution. The parole board will decide where Roberts goes, and when he’s available for parole.