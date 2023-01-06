Man who killed Métis hunters gets life with no chance of parole for 13 years

A judge has sentenced an Alberta man convicted of killing two Métis hunters to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Anthony Bilodeau was found guilty in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.

Cardinal, who was 57, and Sansom, who was 39, had been moose hunting in March 2020 before they were shot and left on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., a rural community about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The Crown had asked that Bilodeau serve 15 years before he could apply for parole, while the defence recommended the minimum 10 years.

Bilodeau's father, Roger Bilodeau, was convicted of manslaughter in the two killings and was earlier sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Crown said that the father and son took the law into their own hands when they chased down Sansom and Cardinal because they believed the hunters were attempting to steal from their family farm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023.