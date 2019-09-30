A serial pedophile convicted of abducting and sexually assaulting two young Edmonton girls has been denied day parole.

Danial Gratton, 55, pleaded guilty to separately abducting and sexually assaulting the girls, then aged 7 and 10, within days of each other in October 2008.

In one of the abductions, he lured a girl from a playground into his vehicle by promising her ice cream and kittens.

Gratton was given dangerous offender status in 2011 after a judge deemed his crimes against children “beastly” and he was handed an indefinite prison sentence.

Years earlier in 2002, he was declared a long-term offender after serving four years for molesting six children.

Those crimes were cited in a Sept. 18 Parole Board of Canada decision that ultimately denied Gratton day parole.

“In two separate incidents, you lured, abducted, and sexually assaulted, two young female victims,” the board wrote in its decision. “You drugged one of the victims with prescription medication after assaulting her.”

It goes on to say that despite completing sex offender programs described as “high intensity,” Gratton was unable to put a stop to his sexual compulsions.

“As noted in file reports, you describe yourself as ‘sexually greedy,’ and have stated that you do not care who you hurt,” the board wrote. “In addition to your deviant sexual interests, other life stressors including finances and relationship stress, contribute to your offending behaviour.”

The board noted that Gratton has been compliant with his correction plan and has demonstrated “appropriate behaviour,” such as seeking support and connecting with religion.

His most recent psychological assessment in July 2019 credited him for increased empathy, but concluded his risk for reoffending was not manageable on a day or full parole release.

“Your ability to manage your behaviour has been compromised primarily by your perceived need to engage in sexually deviant behaviour,” the board wrote. “In community settings, you had demonstrated that you are unable to control your impulses involving children and sexual behaviour, and, have conceded so in file information.

The board concluded Gratton would present an undue risk to society if released on day or full parole.