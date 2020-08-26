EDMONTON -- The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing another man on the LRT in 2018 will be sentenced in October.

Mario Bigchild, then 24, stabbed a man unknown to him five times in the chest and torso at the South Campus LRT Station in the morning of Sept. 18, the agreed statement of facts read.

The victim lived.

Bigchild, who later told police he was high on meth at the time, then robbed a gas station and punched a clerk.

After that robbery, according to the agreed statement of facts, he stole a vehicle that police eventually located via a tracking device. A fight broke out between a police officer and Bigchild during the attempted arrest, and he escaped.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Bigchild was arrested a short time later after a struggle with a service dog, the agreed statement of facts read.

It was later found that Bigchild had robbed another gas station the day before where he threatened the clerk with a knife.

When he was arrested, Bigchild had a gas station bag with stolen money and cigarettes in it, and the knife he used in the LRT stabbing was found in the tunnel on the northbound track, where surveillance video showed Bigchild running. The victim's DNA was on the knife, the agreed statement of facts read.

Earlier this year, Bigchild pleaded guilty to the stabbing, robberies and fleeing police.

The Crown, who called the stabbing "extreme violence," asked for 11 years in prison. She acknowledged that Bigchild was on a meth binge, but argued there is still high culpability and that the robberies weren't truly unplanned because Bigchild was armed.

The defence wants four years in prison with three years of probation. Bigchild's lawyer said the 26-year-old has dealt with drug and alcohol abuse which he has recently been treated for and suicidal thoughts.

Bigchild told court he wasn't in the right mind at the time of the assault and robberies.

"I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart to the victim," he said.

"I hope you can forgive me for what I did."

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 8.