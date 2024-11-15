EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man who prompted RCMP warning in Fort McMurray arrested

    RCMP said they found a man that prompted a police warning in Fort McMurray.

    On Friday, Mounties issued a warning about 40-year-old Faton Miftari, who had failed to report to his probation officer.

    A warrant for his arrest was issued.

    The man had previously been arrested in Edmonton and Ontario for charges including criminal harassment and break-and-enter.

    He was banned from the University of Alberta grounds in January for allegedly following and harassing women there.

    On Saturday, Mounties said Miftari had been found and arrested "without incident."

