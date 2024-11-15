Man who prompted RCMP warning in Fort McMurray arrested

RCMP said they found a man that prompted a police warning in Fort McMurray.

On Friday, Mounties issued a warning about 40-year-old Faton Miftari, who had failed to report to his probation officer.

A warrant for his arrest was issued.

The man had previously been arrested in Edmonton and Ontario for charges including criminal harassment and break-and-enter.

He was banned from the University of Alberta grounds in January for allegedly following and harassing women there.

On Saturday, Mounties said Miftari had been found and arrested "without incident."